Annie was born July 6, 1932, breathed her last breath in the early morning of October 31, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Predeceased by daughter Gail (Dan), Anna left behind her remaining children; Barry (Joanne), Tom (Joanne), Wayne (Mary) and Barbara, 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Annie will be best remembered for her tireless work and dedication toward establishing the Stroke Club of Hamilton with her sister Francis Vere. Annie's intention, which was met successfully, was to provide social activities to stroke survivors and their spouses. Together Annie and Fran worked side by side toward this mission. The family would like to give a special thank you to Francis Vere (Aunt Fran) for her friendship and special care of our dear mother. Annie also volunteered frequently with many other organizations, serving Christmas dinner for the Salvation Army was just one of those events. Annie had many sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews who will remember her most for her very popular Boxing Day Open House. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East. Due to Covid restrictions there will be a private ceremony for immediate family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned for July of 2021. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
to leave online condolences and for Live Streaming information. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you goes to the medical staff of the Juravinski Hospital including the nursing staff of Ward 3E, Doctor Martin and Doctor Shell to name a few. Their compassionate care provided to our mom in her final weeks of life was very much appreciated and gave peace to the family. Thank you also to the wonderful staff at Wellington Place her home for the last 3 years. "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,' declares the LORD" ~ Jeremiah 30:17