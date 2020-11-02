1/1
Annie Mildred (Zalefski-Lyne) (Anna) MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie was born July 6, 1932, breathed her last breath in the early morning of October 31, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Predeceased by daughter Gail (Dan), Anna left behind her remaining children; Barry (Joanne), Tom (Joanne), Wayne (Mary) and Barbara, 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Annie will be best remembered for her tireless work and dedication toward establishing the Stroke Club of Hamilton with her sister Francis Vere. Annie's intention, which was met successfully, was to provide social activities to stroke survivors and their spouses. Together Annie and Fran worked side by side toward this mission. The family would like to give a special thank you to Francis Vere (Aunt Fran) for her friendship and special care of our dear mother. Annie also volunteered frequently with many other organizations, serving Christmas dinner for the Salvation Army was just one of those events. Annie had many sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews who will remember her most for her very popular Boxing Day Open House. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East. Due to Covid restrictions there will be a private ceremony for immediate family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned for July of 2021. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com to leave online condolences and for Live Streaming information. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you goes to the medical staff of the Juravinski Hospital including the nursing staff of Ward 3E, Doctor Martin and Doctor Shell to name a few. Their compassionate care provided to our mom in her final weeks of life was very much appreciated and gave peace to the family. Thank you also to the wonderful staff at Wellington Place her home for the last 3 years. "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,' declares the LORD" ~ Jeremiah 30:17

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved