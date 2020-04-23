|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annie on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter Frank Sandig. Loving mother of Clare Sandig and Marlene Sandig. Cherished grandmother of Emily Wilson and Amy Wilson. Loved aunt of Raymond and Alex Procwat, Anna (Gene) Procwat-Miner. Annie was a longtime secretary at Stelco, and former owner of Pizza Town for 20 years. She will be missed by many relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff of the Village of Erin Meadows for their exceptional care. Due to current Health Regulations, a private family service has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020