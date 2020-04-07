|
|
The Lord took Annie Struik (née Strating) home on April 3, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a devoted wife to Paul Struik (1923-1995), a loving mother to her five children, Rick (Alice) Struik, Henriette MacVicar, Joanne (John) Holtrop, Pauline (Jake) Vanderwal, and John (Eileen) Struik, and a beloved Oma to her 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was born in Den Haag, The Netherlands, as the sixth of 11 children. Annie was a talented seamstress, she loved to travel, and she had a zest for life. Mom, we will miss you and we love you. You are invited to visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com to share condolences with the family and view the livestream service on Monday, April 6th at 2:30 p.m. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. -Psalm 100:4
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020