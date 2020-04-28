|
Born July 3, 1928 Died April 19, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mother. She died peacefully at home with her loving family. Anna was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Anna was born in Ste. Stefano, Cosenza, Italy and was the 4th of eleven brothers and sisters and is predeceased by her Husband Giovanni and her son Mario also predeceased by her Mother and Father Josepina and Piedro Nicoletti, Dear Brothers : VincenzoNicoletti, Francesco Nicoletti , Giovanni Nicoletti of Italy and Santo and Luigi Nicoletti of Hamilton also predeceased by Sisters Marrietta Messina, of France and Virginia Nicoletti of Italy. Survived by her loving Sisters, Ida Tinebra of Hamilton, Rita Tarantino of France, Angelina Rizzo of France, and Dear Sister in Laws, Rita Nicoletti and Louisa Nicoletti of Hamilton. She is Mother to seven children and their significant others: Angelo (Shirley (predeceased)), Joe (Toni), Rocco (Kim), NellaBradt, Maria Roman, Yolanda (Leonard) Senia and VondaVanzeben She is Grandmother to eleven grandchildren: Rick Wilson, Lisa Oliverio, Anna Phinney, Joe Oliverio (predeceased), Michael Oliverio, Joe Oliverio Jr., Nicholas and Julian Roman, Jonathan and Jessica Senia and Tiara Vanzeben. She will also be missed by many great grandchildren, close friends of many years and relatives in Canada, France, USA and Italy. The Family would like to give a Very Special Thanks to Dr Lino Lagrattaria and his nurse Louisa who's constant and tirelesshelp, care and assistance kept our mother going for several of her last years. We are forever indebted to them. The family would like to give thanks to our sister Vonda who took our Mother into her home and made enormous sacrifices to ensure that our Princess got 24 hour loving care, she truly was the reason that Mama lived a peaceful life in her final years. Additionally, we would like to show our gratitude to the two caregivers that spent the most time with and looked loving after our mother, both of you will forever be remembered and loved by each member of our family. Our sincere thanks, and may God Bless you both with the tender patience, love and care that you gave to our mother, Thank You Nora and Janice. In addition, we would like to thank the VON Wound Nurse Vicky who was truly dedicated to her calling and went so far out of her way that she made it much easier for our Mother and the family. Vicky is a true representation of a medical professional'scompassion and went way beyond the call of duty. Due to the Pandemic, the funeral services were attended by immediate family only. Once this current situation is under control the family will be having a proper Mass for our beloved Mother and will notify all our friends and family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020