Annina "Anna" SEBASTIANI
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother and nonna, Annina "Anna" Sebastiani (nee Caponi), on October 19, 2020 in her 87th year. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Francesco. She will also be welcomed into heaven by her brothers and sister that have passed before her. Treasured mother of Carmine and Maura, and Robert. Cherished Nonna of Julianna (Anthony) and Crista (Justin). Anna is survived by her brother Gabriele (Francesca) Caponi, and sister-in-laws Angela Sebastiani and Pia DiNicolantonio. Anna will be fondly remembered by her siblings, nieces, and nephews in Canada, Italy, and Germany. Anna will always be remembered for her amazing cooking, especially her pizza, and her love for gardening. The entire family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Regina Gardens Long Term Care Facility for their loving care over the last five years. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private family visitation and Funeral Mass have taken place and friends are encouraged to visit, www.cresmountfennellchapel.com to leave memories and condolences for her family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
