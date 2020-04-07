Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
(905) 528-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for Antanas KAMAITIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antanas KAMAITIS


1922 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antanas KAMAITIS Obituary
Passed away peacefully in his 98th year at St. Joseph's Villa. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Danute. Cherished father of Gintas (Loretta) and Vida Sestokas (Arvydas). He will be missed by his grandchildren Mykolas (Aurelija), Erikas, Olivija Kamaitis, Andrius (Mai) and Krista Markew (Adam) and also his great-grandchildren Liana Sestokas, Kiara Sestokas and Antanas Kamaitis. Antanas is survived by his brother-in-law Romas Zubrickas (Aldona). He will also be missed by many family and friends in Lithuania. A private family service will take place at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, on Wednesday, April 8th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antanas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -