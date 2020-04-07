|
Passed away peacefully in his 98th year at St. Joseph's Villa. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Danute. Cherished father of Gintas (Loretta) and Vida Sestokas (Arvydas). He will be missed by his grandchildren Mykolas (Aurelija), Erikas, Olivija Kamaitis, Andrius (Mai) and Krista Markew (Adam) and also his great-grandchildren Liana Sestokas, Kiara Sestokas and Antanas Kamaitis. Antanas is survived by his brother-in-law Romas Zubrickas (Aldona). He will also be missed by many family and friends in Lithuania. A private family service will take place at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, on Wednesday, April 8th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020