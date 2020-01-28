|
|
In loving memory of our dear husband, father, uncle and friend, Ante Grubisic. You are sadly missed and loved beyond words. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you and remember all the good memories and the wonderful man you were. You are a role model to all of us. You are always in our hearts. Even in rest, we know you are there forever guiding us. U sje?anju našeg dragog muža, oca, stric, ujak, tetak i prijatelja, Ante Grubiši?a. Tužno ste promašeni i voljeni ste izvan rije?i. Ni jedan dan ne prolazimo, a da ne pomislimo na tebe i ne pamtimo sva dobra. Uvijek si u našim srcima. ?ak i u mirovanju, znamo da nas tamo zauvijek vodite.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020