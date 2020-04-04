|
Tony died on March 28, 2020 in Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy; his children, Catherine (Sal Badali), Martha (Travis Colley) and Tim (Michelle Balcers); his grandchildren, Matthew, Mark and Daniel Badali (Frans Terova), Chloe and Lucy Kinsella, Naomi and Caleb McCarroll Butler, and Augie Balcers; and great-grandchildren Ari and Zana Terova. After graduating in Architecture (U of T, 1954) and working for other firms, Tony began private practice in 1960. Over his 45 year career Tony primarily designed public buildings in Hamilton, including the original campus of Mohawk College (McIntosh & Moeller/ Gerrie & Butler), the Regional Police Administration Building and the Central Library and Market (with Brook Carruthers Shaw). He was a dedicated mentor to many young graduates and to experienced foreign architects trying to establish their careers in Canada. Tony provided extensive service to his profession, helping to certify architectural schools, writing articles, being senior English editor for the Canadian Handbook of Practice and being President of the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA). Tony had a passion for heritage conservation, and devoted much time to volunteer activities well into his retirement. These included: the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, the Beach Canal Lighthouse Group, Ruthven Park Committee, the Social Planning and Research Council and the Hamilton Historical Board. In 1996 he was awarded the Order of DaVinci by the OAA for exceptional service to the profession. Tony was an intelligent, kind and thoughtful man who will be missed by the people who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Emergency Support Committee for Refugees.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020