Passed away suddenly in his home on December 30, 2019 at the age of 58 years. He was a wonderful son to his parents Antony and Lorraine Stanfl. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his sister Louanne (nee Stanfl) Morra and his brother-in-law Sam Morra, as well as his cherished niece Alexandra Morra. Predeceased by his grandmother Nellie Narozanski. He will be missed by many relatives and friends from the running room, especially his dearest friend Peggy Trudeau, and his best friend George Bawden and his family. Tony graduated from Cathedral Boys High School, McMaster University in Fine Arts, and Sheridan College in Technical Illustrations. He was a 30-year employee at Pratt and Whitney Canada, and was a talented artist who loved to draw. Tony had a passion for airplanes, was a football fanatic and an old movies aficionado. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with prayers at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Parish (20 Idlewood Ave) on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7"