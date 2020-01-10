|
|
Passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Garden City Manor at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Betty for 59 years. Cherished father of Gary Daly, Karen (Tony) Hill, Debbie (Brian) Gibson and Shayna (Jeff) Ahlstedt. Loving granddad of Elyse (David), Ashley (Brent), Jessica, Danielle, Courtney, Keldyn, Connor and Bryson. Special "GG" of Michael, Tanner, Isaac, Ella and Ethan. He is survived by his brother Michael (Gayna) Curley. Uncle Tony will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tony was an avid Classic Car lover. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, January 12th from 2:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. A Celebration of Tony's Life will take place on Monday, January 13th at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com