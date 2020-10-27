It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Anthony John Pittens on October 25, 2020, in his 24th year. Cherished son of Jackie and John (2014). Beloved brother of Alicia (Doug), John (2019), Melissa (Mike), Kristina (Jaun) and Jessica (Mitch). Loving Uncle to Kylie, Olivia, Keith, Nathan, Charlotte, Leo, Annelie, Ivan and Natalie. Treasured grandson of Elizabeth and Johannes (2016), Thelma (2003) and Allan (2007). Anthony will be dearly missed by his aunts, uncles and many cousins. He will also be greatly missed by many friends. Anthony was the youngest of six, and although he was the baby, he was always larger than life standing at 6'9". He was a gentle giant with a hug that could melt your heart and a smile that would light up a room. His charisma drew so many people to love him. He enjoyed spending his free time with friends and family fishing in the pond. He always had a passion for mechanics and hands-on work. His genuine love for his family will never be forgotten. The family welcomes friends to join them at the family farm, Friday, October 30th between 4-8 p.m. for a celebration of life. Graveside service to take place Wednesday, November 4th at Mount Zion at 11:30 a.m. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please contact the Marlatt Funeral Home at 905-627-7452 to register your attendance to the cemetery in advance. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Children hold your hand for a while, Your heart forever. Never miss the chance to say "I love you."