With sadness and heavy hearts we had to say goodbye to Tony unexpectedly on Wednesday May 20, 2020. He was survived by his parents Viola & Eugene Larlee (N.B.), his most cherished children Anthony & Katelyn Larlee, his granddaughter Alexandra. His siblings, Wayne (Jenn) & Shelley (John) Bonas & Chris (Rebecca) (MB). Partner Karlie Stewart and her children Ayden & Kyan. Many special nephews and nieces and so many friends. Tony will be remembered for his sense of humor and his joking spirit. We will never forget you and you will remain in our hearts forever. Rest In Peace Tony now and forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store