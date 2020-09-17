1/1
Anthony LIEB
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much loved Tony on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 66. Loving and devoted son of Anton and Albina, dear brother of Wendy and friend to many. Fondly remembered by his Uncle Frank Suppanz and cousins in Toronto. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnybrook for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be scheduled in both Hamilton and Barrie at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memorium to Trent University or a charity of choice would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved