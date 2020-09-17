Anthony LIEB

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much loved Tony on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 66. Loving and devoted son of Anton and Albina, dear brother of Wendy and friend to many. Fondly remembered by his Uncle Frank Suppanz and cousins in Toronto. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnybrook for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be scheduled in both Hamilton and Barrie at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memorium to Trent University or a charity of choice
would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.