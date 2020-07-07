1/1
Anthony Paul Bulanda
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Alice (2009). Loving stepfather to Alice's children and loving brother of many siblings. Dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tony will be missed by his extended family and friends. He will be remembered with Private Visitation and Funeral Prayers at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). Cremation will follow, along with Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to the heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
