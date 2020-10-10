1/1
Anthony Philip (Tony) SYSIUK
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) Philip Sysiuk, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at The Meadows of Ancaster, in his 84th year. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth-Ann. He had a generous heart and was a loving dad to Janet Sysiuk, Marie (Darius) Verbickas and Michael (Pam) Sysiuk; proud and adoring Dziadziu to Andrina, Graydon, and Anastasia. He was a beloved brother to Carole Sobolewski and Winston (Helen) Sysiuk and sister-in-law Julia. Tony is predeceased by his parents Walter and Nellie Sysiuk, brother Stanley, and brother-in-law Joseph. Tony will be missed by Ruth-Ann's children Mark (Liz) Caswell (Alyssa and Shayla) and Nicole Caswell. He will be also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. After a brief time in tool and dye at Massey Ferguson, Tony started working at the Ford Motor Company in Oakville. As a result of his strong work ethic, he progressed as a leader to a successful career in management for 22 years. He loved sailing out of Bronte Harbour, fishing and enjoyed many summers on the lake. He was blessed with more than 25 years of retirement, spending his time on the golf course, woodworking, gourmet cooking, and escaping to Florida for the winters. He relished his new routine where "every day was a Saturday". Tony will forever be remembered as a kind and loving soul with beautiful blue eyes and a warm smile. Heartfelt gratitude to Dr. C. Patterson for his compassionate care and guidance that assisted our family to make informed decisions in Anthony's Alzheimer's journey. We are deeply grateful to the staff teams at Amica (Dundas), HE and HN at St. Joseph's W5th and the Meadows in Ancaster. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity Burial & Cremation Services. 361 Main Street, Port Dover (226) 290-9093. Due to COVID-19, a family service will take place at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Tony's name, please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

