Anthony ROMEO

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Anthony Salvatore Romeo. He peacefully passed at home on June 10, 2020 in his 31st year with family by his side. He is survived by his loving parents Antonio and Caterina Romeo, and brother Marco. Sadly missed by his Grandparents Rosario (deceased) and Angela Romeo, Domenico and Maria Spagnolo (Italy). He will be sadly missed by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends in Canada, USA, Italy and Australia. Anthony was a spirited fighter that experienced many challenges throughout his life. They said he was a special needs child, all we saw was a loving boy with a great big smile. His smile touched all of us, he exemplified what life was all about. God has called him to be free from all his suffering, to be with him in heaven. Rest in Peace our Special Child. We would like to thank Dr. Carlisle, Debbie Filmore and the Nephrology team at St. Josephs, Dr. Winemaker, the palliative care team, Dr. Bartolucci and all the dedicated personal support workers through LHIN. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, we are unable to hold a public service at this time. Please know that all your prayers and sympathies are acknowledged and greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.friscolanti.com In a lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Ontario www.autismontario.com or St. Joseph's Nephrology www.stjoesfoundation.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.