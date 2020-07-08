1/1
Anthony "Tony" VANDEHEI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Anthony "Tony" Vandehei announces his passing on July 6, 2020 at 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Violet for 57 years. Devoted father of Kevin (Janice) and Tracey. Loving papa of Stephanie (Ryan), Michelle and Nicholas, who not only saw him as his grandfather, but also a father figure and his special fishing buddy. He will be remembered by his 2 sisters, and one brother. Predeceased by 3 brothers and one sister. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was a proud lifetime member of UA Local 67 in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. Due to current circumstances, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved