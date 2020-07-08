It is with heavy hearts that the family of Anthony "Tony" Vandehei announces his passing on July 6, 2020 at 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Violet for 57 years. Devoted father of Kevin (Janice) and Tracey. Loving papa of Stephanie (Ryan), Michelle and Nicholas, who not only saw him as his grandfather, but also a father figure and his special fishing buddy. He will be remembered by his 2 sisters, and one brother. Predeceased by 3 brothers and one sister. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was a proud lifetime member of UA Local 67 in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. Due to current circumstances, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca