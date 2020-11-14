It is with profound sadness that after a 3 month courageous battle with cancer, we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on November 13, 2020 in her 92nd year. Toni has now been reunited with her beloved husband Elmo Olivieri (1998) and her parents Ralph & Louise DiFilippo. A loving and devoted mother to her daughter Francine and her husband Paul Sakalauskas and her son Ralph and his wife Nadia Olivieri. Cherished grandma to Marc (Julie), Michael (Jesse), Deandra Roque (Winston), Genesa and Stefan and proud "GG" to her little sweetheart, Tessa. Special cousin to the late Betty and Nello Speranzini. Toni, together with her parents owned and operated, Ralph's Beauty and Barber Shop for over 40 years. Together they built a successful business while fostering friendships with all of their customers. Toni will always be remembered by those who knew her for her style, energy, gracefulness , her devotion to her faith and love of life. Mom, you taught us well and we will never forget you. Special thank you to Dr. Mullah, Dr. Boyle and their Palliative Team. Her family will receive family and friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Sunday from 1 - 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. on Monday at 11 am with interment following in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Rest in Peace our Angel in heaven.