1/1
Antoinette Marie "Toni" OLIVIERI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that after a 3 month courageous battle with cancer, we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on November 13, 2020 in her 92nd year. Toni has now been reunited with her beloved husband Elmo Olivieri (1998) and her parents Ralph & Louise DiFilippo. A loving and devoted mother to her daughter Francine and her husband Paul Sakalauskas and her son Ralph and his wife Nadia Olivieri. Cherished grandma to Marc (Julie), Michael (Jesse), Deandra Roque (Winston), Genesa and Stefan and proud "GG" to her little sweetheart, Tessa. Special cousin to the late Betty and Nello Speranzini. Toni, together with her parents owned and operated, Ralph's Beauty and Barber Shop for over 40 years. Together they built a successful business while fostering friendships with all of their customers. Toni will always be remembered by those who knew her for her style, energy, gracefulness , her devotion to her faith and love of life. Mom, you taught us well and we will never forget you. Special thank you to Dr. Mullah, Dr. Boyle and their Palliative Team. Her family will receive family and friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Sunday from 1 - 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. on Monday at 11 am with interment following in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com Rest in Peace our Angel in heaven.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved