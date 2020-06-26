Antoinette "Toni" (Carbone) Schurter
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at age 65, surrounded by her family and her beautiful flowers. Toni was the most enthusiastic person you would ever meet. Even with her metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, her jubilation and cheerfulness were awe inspiring for all those she came in contact with. Her vivacious personality and deep love for her friends and family make it a truly painful loss for her beloved husband of 39 years Paul Schurter, her three precious children Anthony, Lisa (Matthew), and Vanessa (Vince), her sisters Josephine (Jim) Walters, Mary Ann (Sergio) Borghesi, brother David Carbone, sister-in-law Jane Shelegy, nieces and nephews, her many very dear friends, and extended family in Italy. As a dedicated French Teacher for 38 years, Madame brought incredible passion and chuckles every day to her students at R.L. Hyslop School. As a steadfast Catholic and always stunningly stylish, she will no doubt be dancing it up in a beautiful outfit with sparkling bling, with her parents Antonio and Rosa Carbone and in-laws Michael and Sophia Schurter in heaven. Forever our #1 cheerleader and fashionista, Toni is truly loved and adored and will be missed beyond measure. We would like to thank the Juravinski team, her doctors and nurses throughout this journey. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home (905-664-4222). All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. The family welcomes friends for visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we can do more through donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.
