It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Anton on November 13, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 70 years to Albina. Loving father to Wendy Lieb and predeceased by his son Anthony Lieb. Brother-in-Law to Frank Suppanz and Uncle to Frankie Suppanz. Anton will be remembered for his generous nature and enjoyment of gathering with neighbours, passion for his vegetable garden and fishing, his countless stories and especially his love of family. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the Funeral Service and Interment will be by invitation only. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital Palliative Care Team, Social Work and Cardiology for their kind care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph's Hospital or the charity of your choice
