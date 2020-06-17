POHORESKI, ANTON (Tony) Passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 in his 93rd year. Predeceased by wives Eva Zamrykut (1973) and Mary Shuwera, (2018). Survived by daughter Donna Paskaruk and son Orest (Lesia) Pohoreski, grandchildren Michael (Jamie), Natalie and Christopher Paskaruk; Larissa, Katrusia and Christina Pohoreski; great-grandchildren Ava and Aiden Paskaruk. Predeceased by parents Michael and Anna Pohoreski, siblings Tena Tkaczyk, Louis, Thomas (in infancy), Dorothy Panchuk, Mary Oleksyn (Dobrowolsky), Frank (as a child), Adam (Ron Porter), Pauline Panchuk (Patrick) and twin brother John (in infancy). Survived by sister Joanne (Geoff) Harris in Tsawwassen BC. Known for his delicate wood scroll work made for the church and seniors' residence and also for his love of music - singing in the choir, caroling, performing at weddings and barn dances on his beloved banjo, with his siblings as part of the family "band" and with the TYC "Corn Roasters". Former proprietor of Tony's One Stop Service Station, Parts Manager at McLeod Motors, Taylor Chrysler and Eastern Auto Electric - there wasn't anything he couldn't fix or make! His dedication and love of organizational work in the Ukrainian community kept him young, spanning over 65 years including positions/associations with Hamilton CYMK, St. Vladimir's Credit Union, United Ukrainian Credit Union, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian School, Local/Eastern Ukrainian Self-Reliance Association (TYC), St. Vladimir's Cathedral (Hamilton), Taras Shevchenko Home, Order of St. Andrews (5th degree, highest honour), St. Vladimir's Choir, Barbara Lohyn Library, St. Vladimir's Institute and SUS Foundation of Canada. Many thanks to Ray Oleskiw, friend for over 65 years for his visits with Dad as well as to the 7S Stroke Unit and support teams at the Hamilton General for their kind compassionate care during his final days. Visitation will take place at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL (1309 King Street East, across from Gage Park at the Delta) on Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 9 pm in 15 minute sessions where social distancing/masking restrictions will be enforced. A private graveside service to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 855 Barton St E Hamilton ON L8L 3B4 (online at: www.stvladshamilton.com). Online condolences may be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com (see website for visitation timing information). Vichnaya Pamyat!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.