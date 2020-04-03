|
Peacefully, with dignity, and surrounded by loving family, Dan ended his courageous battle with brain cancer on March 31, 2020, in his 62nd year. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Kim, his "reason for living." Remembered forever through his children Kara (Mike), and Devon, who were his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed by his beloved parents, Foula and Alex, and dear sisters Sofia, Christina, and Kathy, whom he loved with all his heart. Dearest "Sonny"-in-law of Frank and Patricia Kindree. Adored by his many extended family members and friends. Dan was someone who lived a life that was true to the things he valued most - his family, his faith, his music, his friends, and serving others. Dan was a skilled musician and a talented artist; he could always be found on the front porch playing his guitar, or drawing and creating beautiful works of art. Always wanting to give back, he volunteered at Mission Services, the Good Shepherd and area hospices. It should be noted that even though his life drastically changed in July 2017 when diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, Dan never complained, never lost his sense of humour, and never gave up on believing that life was a gift. He refused to accept defeat, endured treatment with bravery, and lived out much of his remaining years at home. His family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St. Peter's Hospital Ward 3W, who were able to bring Danny great comfort in his final stages. A special thank you to all his nurses, especially Freda and Janet, who treated him with compassion, dignity, and cheeky good humour. Thank you to Dr. Selbie, Dr. Hirte, Dr. Al Jishi, and the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre, who gave him the greatest of care in all stages of his journey. In light of current measures, a private burial has taken place at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dan would have appreciated donations to be made to Mission Services of Hamilton. A celebration of life will follow in the coming months for anyone wishing to join us in toasting a wonderful man, and sharing in his loving memory.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020