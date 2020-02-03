|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Antonia Ferraro on January 31, 2020. Antonia, at the age of 68 was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Ferraro for over 45 years. Proud and much loved Mamma of Grace (Mike Taylor), Anna (Sandro Buccella), Luisa Bruno and the late Ferdinanda. Devoted and loving Nonna to Antonio, Giuseppe, Daniella, Alessando, Matthew, Massimo, and Nicholas. Forever remembered by her many relatives and friends in Italy and Canada. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 3:00 p.m. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020