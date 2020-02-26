|
With sadness, we announce the passing of our matriarch on February 22, 2020. Predeceased by her first husband Joseph Barbara (1961) and second husband Hugh Johnstone (1989). Antonia will be fondly remembered by her children Charles (Bonnie), Frances (Jack), Pauline (the late Al), Margaret (Peter), Michele (Robert); grandchildren John (Marilyn), Nadine (Alex), Jacqueline, Angela (Chris), Paul (Meredith), Veronique (Omar), Stephanie; great-grandchildren Kristen, Kaylyn, Joshua, Jesse, Elisha (Steve), Jake, Marnie, Omar, Isabella; great-great-grandchild Arielle and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by siblings Charlie (Mary), Vicky (Nandino), Mary, Rita and predeceased by siblings Paul (Ramona), Joe (Lily), Frank (Tessie), Sam and Domenic (Mary) Tabone. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Our Lady of Lourdes site, 416 Mohawk Road East, Hamilton on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers and those who wish, memorial donations made to the Idlewyld Manor's Family Cafe Project (289-309-8477 x572 for further information) would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020