Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on November 3, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Mariano (1988). Loving mother to the late Domenic, and survived by his wife Domenica Rappazzao, Vera and Giovanni Tocco, and Frank and Debra Rappazzo. Cherished nonna and bisnonna to eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Antonia is predeceased by sisters and a brother, and is survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Italy and Canada. Family wish to thank the ICU at the Hamilton General Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Friday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Guests are required to wear a mask and due to capacity restrictions, guests may be asked to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, 440 King Street East, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. The same public health restrictions will apply at the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hamilton Health Sciences Cardiac Care Unit would be kindly appreciated. Resterai sempre nel nostro cuore