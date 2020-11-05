1/1
Antonia (Giunta) RAPPAZZO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on November 3, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Mariano (1988). Loving mother to the late Domenic, and survived by his wife Domenica Rappazzao, Vera and Giovanni Tocco, and Frank and Debra Rappazzo. Cherished nonna and bisnonna to eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Antonia is predeceased by sisters and a brother, and is survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Italy and Canada. Family wish to thank the ICU at the Hamilton General Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Friday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Guests are required to wear a mask and due to capacity restrictions, guests may be asked to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, 440 King Street East, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. The same public health restrictions will apply at the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hamilton Health Sciences Cardiac Care Unit would be kindly appreciated. Resterai sempre nel nostro cuore


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved