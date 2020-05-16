Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Domenico (2009). Survived by her loving son Mauro. Antonietta will be sadly missed by her friends and extended family. Thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their dedicated and compassionate care over the years. A Private Entombment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.