It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother at the Hamilton General Hospital on March 10, 2020 in her 60th year. Beloved wife of John for 33 years. Loving mother of Michael, Nicole and Valentina. Cherished daughter of the late Giuseppe and the late Angela Bartolotta and daughter-in-law of Giovanni and Grace Siena. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Jerry Andreatta, Angela Bartolotta, Matt, Frank, Dora and Phyllis Siena. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.Toni's family was her heart and soul. She will be missed tremendously by her entire family, especially her husband and three children. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St.E., on Thursday, March 12, from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at All Souls Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020