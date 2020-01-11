|
|
It is with great sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Antonietta at Grace Villa, on Friday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Raffaele. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Concezio (Micky) and Maureen, Mario and Nancy, Umberto and Dana, and the late Luigi-Gino and the late Carmela. Dearest nonna and biznonna of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Luigi and Carmela Ranalli. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Venanzio and Rita, the late Maria and Antonio, Domenica and the late Rocco, the late Augustina and Mario, and Adamo and the late Pia, Lucia and the late Giovanni, Nunziata and the late Augusto. Antonietta will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, USA and in Italy. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Villa including all PSW's for their compassion and care and loving attention given to our mother. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Monday, January 13, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. with Vigil prayers at 8:30p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony's Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. As per the families wishes, cremation will follow with an inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Mass Cards would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020