Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020, Antonina De Rubeis passed away in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Benino De Rubeis. Loved mother of Marie (Joe) Inverso, and Ben (Anna) De Rubeis. Loving Nonna of Joanna Inverso (John Braun), Tania Inverso, Andrea De Rubeis, Marc De Rubeis (Anita Clementi) and Julia De Rubeis (Geoff Malisa) and Bisnonna of her three treasures Alessia Braun, Sebastian Malisa and Cristian Malisa. Antonina was predeceased by her parents Esterina (née DiVincenzo) and Vincenzo D'Innocenzo, and by her brother Domenico D'Innocenzo. She was born in the small town of Caporciano, Italy very near L'Aquila in the mountainous Abbruzzo region. She lived her teenage years engulfed by an unforgiving World War II. Her future husband Benino spent two long years in a POW camp until his release in 1945. They met in 1947, were married and welcomed the arrival of baby Maria in 1948. As was the case for so many in Europe at the time, prospects were few so her husband came to Canada for work and the hope of a new life for them. Antonina and Maria followed 2 years later. Immigrants from all over Europe landed at Pier 21 in Halifax and were shipped by train to cities within Canada. Both Antonina and Benino followed this route to Hamilton. The couple proudly made Hamilton their home supported by Benino's Aunt Elfida Tatti. Antonina's first residence was on Imperial Street (on the far north end of the Barton and Sherman neighbourhood) which became the social hub of so many of Antonina's friends and paesani from the "old country". Remarkably, the couple welcomed families to board with them in their tiny house until these newcomers were better established in this new land. Close friendships which developed in these early years continued through the generations usually connected as Godparents and Godchildren. Antonina's second and last child Ben came along in 1954. St. Anthony's R.C. Church and Barton Street became the epicenter of their world. Benino learned carpentry working with Tatti Construction and he eventually began his own home building. Antonina looked after the books and in the early years made time to paint the new homes. By the 60's, many of Hamilton's newcomers had moved out of the old neighbourhoods and some, like Antonina, moved to the Hamilton "Mountain" where new subdivisions, schools and shops gave a sense of accomplishment and belonging in her adopted City. 1970 brought into the world her first cherished grandchild Joanna being the first child of Marie and spouse Joe Inverso married in 1969 followed in 1978 by her precious granddaughter Tania. Ben married Anna Pace in 1981 from which union came Antonina's other precious grandchildren Andrea, Marc and Julia. Antonina was affectionately known to everyone in her family as "Nonnina" or little grandmother. It was a singular title for a singular lady. In her senior years, Nonnina was a devoted nonna to her grandchildren, a terrific cook who could introduce healthy ingredients into so many classic Italian dishes. Her gnocchi and ravioli were legendary (in her family) but her creative dishes were her trademark. Everyone in her family and many beyond received hand knitted or crocheted blankets, sweaters, toques and doilies with a little personalization for each happy recipient. She enjoyed her garden of fresh vegetables, Bingo and the classic park picnic which she arranged for the family and close friends regularly at Confederation Park and at other nearby venues. By 1981, Antonina and husband retired from the business as Benino had fallen ill. Soon after, they began to enjoy travel to Florida with their children and grandchildren or just as a couple back to their birthplace and to see relatives in Oregon. Benino passed away in 2000. Nonnina continued to travel with her children and was blessed with three great grandchildren whose special personalities she could learn and enjoy. Antonina will be sorely missed but will be in our hearts forever. She has now been re-united with her husband Benino to enjoy gardening, picnicking, playing cards and watching over her legacy - her loving family. The family wishes to acknowledge the passionate care through the years of her family doctor B. L. DiPaolo, specialist Drs. E. Matsumoto, H. Sullivan, and Dr. P. Dorasamy who with the team on 5 West at the Hamilton General Hospital provided exceptional care and compassion to Antonina and her family during her final days. Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a private service with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date. For those who wish, memorial donations to Hamilton Health Sciences or St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Notes of Sympathy and Condolence may be left at https://dermodys.com/obituary-listing