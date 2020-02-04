|
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of Antonino on February 2, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 80. Antonino was born in S. Eusanio Forconese, Abruzzo, Italy on June 17, 1939. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Vincenza of 47 years whom he missed greatly. Loving father of Edvige and Danny Di Pelino and Concetta and Steve Gouveia. Cherished nonno of Vittoria and Isabella Gouveia. Predeceased by his parents Tarquinio and Edvige Antonucci. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Crescenzo and Anna Antonucci, Enza and the late Emilio Giannetti, the late Rosalba and Bruno Giacomantonio, Maria Libera and the late Enzo D'Urbano and sister-in-law Liboria Miele and the late Norm. Antonino will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Canada and Italy. He was a dedicated employee with Bravo Cement for 35 years, where he took great pride in his work, along with his love for his garden, and his passion for soccer (Juventis). Special thanks to the staff on 6 Surgical GI Ward at St. Joseph's Health Care and his PSW home care for their compassion. Your love for your family will always remain in our hearts. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 165 Prospect Street North, Hamilton on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to Canadian Lung Association (COPD) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020