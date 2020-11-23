It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Antonino "Tony" Campisi after a courageous battle with cancer. Tony was married to his best friend and love of his life, Maria for 60 years. He was the most caring, loving father and family meant the world to him. He always put everyone first and gave us all never ending support and love. He was our ROCK! Father to Chuck (Aileen) Campisi, Antoinette (Bruno) Di Giovanni, Ray (Jenny) Campisi, and Jenny (Tim) Missios. Tony was the best Nonno anyone could ask for, he loved them unconditionally and they loved him with all their hearts! He leaves behind nine Grandchildren - Frank (Jessica) Di Giovanni, Kaila (Jared) Weinstock, Michael Di Giovanni, Anthony (Melissa) Di Giovanni, Marlayna Campisi, Elisa (Joe) Campisi, Olivia Missios, Andre Missios, and Anthony Campisi, and also two great-grandchildren - Gabriella Di Giovanni, and Emilia Di Giovanni. He will be sadly missed by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Tony worked hard all his life and his purpose was only to give the very best to his family. He loved to travel with his beautiful wife and no matter where he was in the world he was a ray of sunshine to all who came into contact with him. He will be remembered by all the memories and traditions he created. Whether it was a sit down meal, or a festive occasion, being with family and friends with his wife by his side were the happiest moments we will cherish forever. A true role model to not only his family but to his many friends. We will find comfort in all our memories that we shared, and in knowing that we have an angel in Heaven that will forever watch over us! Tony's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Bob Kemp Hospice for their compassionate care. Special thank you as well to the Juravinski Cancer Centre - Dr. Kazemi & Dr. Duaa Alkhayat, and the Juravinski Hospital - Dr. Senthill and team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Bob Kemp Hospice or the Juravinski Cancer Centre. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to the pandemic, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday November 24th from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8:15 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Due to current health restrictions, a private Funeral Mass and Entombment will be held.