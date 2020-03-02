|
|
Quietly in his 92nd year, Antonino left us to rejoin his loving wife Antonina of 50 years. Nino will be deeply missed by his children John and Josie, as well as his nieces Antonette (the late Joe Commisso), Patti (Sam), Antonette (Paul) and nephew John (Christine). Tony will also be fondly remembered by Josie (Carmelo), Gus (Linda), Vince (the late Maria Matteliano) and all of his extended family and friends both here in Canada and back home in Sicily. Tony loved the casino and good food, but not as much as he loved animals, especially his two favourites Brandi and Stella. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gave Avenue on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at All Souls Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 4th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020