It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Antonio Amante Caltagirone on May 5, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband to the late Carmela. Dearly loved and missed by his children Maria and Peter Cocchiara, and Frank and Milena Caltagirone. Forever cherished by his grandchildren Phil (Maria) and the late Joanne, Anna, Tony (Monika), Amanda (Peter) and Michael. Antonio adored his great-grandchildren; Kristen, Vince, Vienna, Simona and Alessia. He cherished his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Antonio will be remembered by his family and friends for his passion of the vegetable and flower gardens. We would like to thank the staff at Juravinski Hospital for all of their heartfelt care and support during this time. A special thank you to Dr. B. DiPaolo (family physician), staff at CBI and Bayshore for their continuing care. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.