In fondest memory of Antonio Brecevich, it is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our family patriarch. Our family announces that Antonio peacefully passed away with his caring family by his side on June 11, 2020, at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital. He was treasured by his devoted wife of 58 years, Licia and dear children Denise, Dario and Donna ,Linda, Eva; grandchildren Anthony and Sarah, Domenic and Lindsay, Billy and Amanda, and Alana; great grandchildren Marshall, Leo and Toni girl, his namesake. Antonio will also be missed by his brother Bruno Katunar and wife Bruna (deceased), nephew Frank and family; niece Nadia and husband Luciano and family; sister in law Maricci Cergolj and husband Dussan (deceased), niece Alida and family, nephew Milan and Valy and family, brother in law Johnny Benussi (deceased) and wife Anna and family, along with many other family members, relatives and friends in Croatia. Antonio will be greatly missed by his beloved puppy and best friend Molly. Antonio will always be remembered for his strong devotion, dedication and love to his family. His best times were spent with his family, sharing meals, making memories and cheering on his favorite sports teams...GO LEAFS GO! He will always be our gift that keeps on giving. As he always said: QUE SERA SERA A memorial mass will be held at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King St. E., Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made directly to Holy Cross Croatian Church. The family wishes to send much thanks to the staff at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunville ON. for the special care received during this difficult time.



