With very saddened hearts we announce the passing of Tony on October 4, 2020 with his devoted family at his side, at St. Joseph's Hospital, in his 72nd year. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Gerarda. He was a loving dad and Nonno to John and his children Clara and Gianni, and to Tina and her children Jada and Charlie. He was a beloved brother to Mike and his wife Ivana, and to sister-in-law Anna. Tony is predeceased by his parents Giandomenico and Concetta Carbone, by his brother Luigi and sister Franca, by his parents-in-law Rocco and Incoronata Portanova, and brothers-in-law Mike and Mario Portanova. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Tony was known to everyone who met him as a sincerely kind and warm-hearted soul. He will forever be remembered for his genuine smile and gentle nature. He truly cherished time breaking bread and sharing a glass of wine with dear friends and family. He wanted nothing more than to see his family happy, healthy and at peace. He will be forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Tuesday from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 934 RR#8, Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. The same restrictions apply at the church and cemetery. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery.