It is with immense sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Antonio Cherubini on November 29, 2020. He is now reunited with his adoring wife and light of his life, the late Anna (Soriano) Cherubini. Predeceased by parents, the late Pietro and Romonilda Cherubini and sisters Luigina (Giuseppe) DiNardo and Maria Cherubini (Leopoldo), brother Lorenzo Cherubini, sister-in-law Janette (Manson) Cherubini, Fiorentina (Soriano) Costantini and brothers-in-law Antonio Costantini, Luigi Di Vincenzo and Antonio Contasti. He is survived by sisters Iolanda Contasti, Vilma DiVincenzo, brother Domenico Cherubini and sisters-in-law Santina (DiDiodato) Cherubini and Genevieve Soriano. Brother-in-law to the late Donatella Soriano, the late Giusseppina (late Gino) Soriano, the late Mario and the late Antonio Soriano. He will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to Lily, whose exceptional care and beautiful smiling face provided Tony with such comfort and joy Tony was a man of many talents. After retiring from Dofasco, he immediately signed up for computer courses and learned to create beautiful personalized cards that he freely gave to friends and family. His other passion was for cars, and always had the nicest one in the lot. In his spare time, he also built furniture! Despite his many hobbies, he prioritized making time for family, who always could count on his kind smile and a joke, or two. Tony's heart of gold was accompanied by a joyful laugh that would fill a room. His sincere and generous spirit and his boundless love for life, will be remembered by all who knew him. A reunion occurred in heaven this week Of the sweetest and most joyful kind As Tony's spirit moved beyond this earth Released from his mortal life And what a reunion it must have been! A joy beyond our conceiving When Tony met Anna in heaven again Ending his dignified grieving And we are certain Anna is still holding Tony's hand While he cherishes each moment by her side And they're experiencing the joy of being together again Catching up on the time they were denied We are confident they are also looking over us Hoping this happiness will lessen our pain As we contemplate the joy that they finally feel Now that they are together again For the rest of us...the days will always be brighter because he existed, the nights will always be darker because he's gone. In memory of a life so beautifully lived, and a heart so deeply loved. You were like a second father to us and we'll miss you so much... love, DP#1 and DP#2 Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton. There is a limit to the number of people who can attend the visitation, and all guests are required to RSVP by contacting Carla Cherubini or Silvana Cefarelli. Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled visitation time. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony's Church, 165 Prospect St. N., Hamilton. Private Family interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington. In accordance with public health mandates, there is a capacity of 50 people at the church, and all guests are required to RSVP for the Funeral Mass with Carla or Silvana. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory at the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store