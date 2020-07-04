Antonio DE LUCA

Antonio (Tony) lived a life full of love, genuine friendships, integrity and good humour. With his family by his side, God called Tony peacefully to rest at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton at the age of 78. Beloved and devoted husband of Ina (Nigro). Cherished by his daughters Alessia (Michael De Tommaso) and Jessica (Vito La Mastra). Proud Nonno to Siena, Leonardo, Elena and Iyla. He adored his brothers and sister, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, a supportive dad, a devoted Nonno and a true friend. Tony's gift was that he lived in the present, every second at the table had meaning and he injected humour at every opportunity. Tony was a gentle and humble man whose actions always spoke much louder than his words. He indulged in life's lighter moments and relished in all the frivolous gems that truly highlighted his kind demeanor. Love ruled his actions, intentions and through his friendships with family and friends, Tony lived the way most of us can only aspire to. Tony will be held dear in our hearts. A true gentleman in an era that needs it most. A life filled with friends, memories and laughter. Tony never looked too far ahead because he was already on the green. His jokes will now be enjoyed in the clubhouse in the sky. Forever in our hearts! The family wishes to thank the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their care and compassion. Due to Covid-19 a limited amount of visitors will be allowed. You will be required to pre-register. Should you wish to visit, please email AntonioNinoDeluca@gmail.com with the name(s), phone number and the time you would like to come by Sunday July 5th at noon. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton (905-574-0405) from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca