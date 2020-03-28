|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and nonno, Antonio Di Cosmo. He passed away from Parkinson's disease in his 84th year in the early hours of Friday, March 27, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of our Lord. He was a quiet, respectful, hardworking and humble gentleman. He will always be remembered for his smile and his total unselfishness. He will be forever in the hearts of his wife Grazia (nee Russo) of 54 years, his son John (Laura), daughters Dora (Paul) Giammaria and Natalie (Dave) Werner. He was the cherished nonno to his grandchildren Alyssa, Gabriel, Emily, Lucas, Noah and Eric. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends both in Canada and Italy. Thank you to the staff at St. Peter's at Chedoke for all their great care and assistance over the past year. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society of Canada will be greatly appreciated. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020