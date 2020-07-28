1/1
Antonio Di COSMO
April 5, 1936 - March 27, 2020 The family of the late Antonio Di Cosmo wish to express our sincere thank you and gratitude to all our dear relatives and friends for their donations, flowers, phone calls, messages, visits, love and support during this difficult time. We especially want to thank Antonio's brother Frank (Maria) Di Cosmo, his sister Nancy (Mike) Gravina, as well as his many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Annunciation of Our Lord Parish in Hamilton. God Bless you all. Love, Grazia Di Cosmo and family

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 28, 2020.
