Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Amica Stoney Creek Retirement Home on April 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Maria for over 50 years. Treasured father to Rose and Vince Guglielmo, and Grace and Andrew Grigg. A constant presence in the lives of his grandchildren, he was the cherished Nonno of Daniel, Michael, (Teresa-Marie), Matthew, Anthony, and Jessica. Loving son to the late Rosina (nee Guglielmo) and Matteo Di Tommaso. Son-in-law of the late Francesco and Grazia ltaliano. He was the dearest brother and brother-in-law of the late Costanza and the late Giovanni Vaccaro, the late Lucia and the late Saverio Di Tommaso, the late Anna Maria and the late Nicola Zampino, the late Lucia and the late Luigino Di Tommaso, the late Angelo and Lina Di Tommaso, the late Nicola and the late Teresa Di Tommaso, Giuseppina and the late Giuseppe Schiassi, Victor and Candida Di Tommaso, Pasqualina and the late Antonino ltaliano, Gizelle and the late Joseph ltaliano, Nunzio and Carolyn ltaliano, Angela and the late John Santarelli, Josephine and Don Zeller. Tony is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends throughout Canada, USA, Australia, and Italy. He was the proud owner of Tony's Ottawa Service Garage for over 45 years. Tony will be fondly remembered for his generosity, sense of humour, and kindness. He had a great passion for automobiles, inventions, hunting, trap shooting, golfing, gardening, and wine making, but he was most proud of his family. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff of Amica Stoney Creek Retirement Home, and Lisa Jenkins RSW from the LHIN for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society of Hamilton or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying health restrictions, a private family service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Condolences can be made by contacting Friscolanti Funeral Home at 905-522-0912. An online message of condolence can also be expressed at www.friscolanti.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please bring your shot glasses. Cheers! "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 1, 2020.