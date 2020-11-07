Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Anna LeDonne. Loving father of Luciana Persechini (Steve) and Nick LeDonne (Agatha). Cherished Grandpa of Damian, Colin and Westley and fur babies Bailey, Percy, Mitzi and Samson. Antonio is survived by his brother Marco and his wife Antonietta, sister-in-law Nella (the late Edmundo), sister-in-law Ofeila (the late Santo), sister-in-law Christine (the late Luigi). Predeceased by siblings Gaetanina (the late Albert), Rosa (the late Tony) and Joseph and in-laws Maria (the late Mario). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews in Canada and cousins in Italy and the U.S.A. Special thank you to Dr. Ligori and the ICU team at St. Joseph's for their care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3-6p.m. and Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 934 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at our Lady of Victory Mausoleum in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Funeral Service. Please RSVP in advance on Antonio's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions and practice social distancing. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Antonio are asked to please consider St Joseph's Healthcare Foundation.