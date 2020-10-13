It is with great sadness that the family of Antonio Marinucci announces his passing after a long battle, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 70. Antonio will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Anna, of 41 years and his children, Raffaele, Fernando (Kristina), and Egidio (Donia). Much loved "Nonno" of Isabella, Anthony, Matteo, and Marco. Antonio is predeceased by his father Giovanni, his mother Antonietta and his dearest brother Lucio of Introdacqua. L' aquila of Abruzzo, Italy. Survived by his dearest sister Anna of Vittorito, L'aquila of Abruzzo, Italy. Antonio will also be sadly missed by many family members in the USA and Italy. The family wish to thank the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for caring for our father and husband, and especially for their compassionate care in his final days. We will always remember our father for his steadfast devotion to his beloved family. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Guests are required to wear a mask in the funeral home. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. The funeral service and interment will be held privately for immediate family only. Ti amiamo tanto riposa in pace.