1/1
Antonio Mario "Tony" ARLOTTA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Arlotta announces his peaceful passing on July 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton at the age of 63. Loving father to Paul, Christopher, and Gabe, and dear Nonno to Benjamin and Arya. Predeceased by his parents Paolino and Rosina Arlotta. Tony will be forever remembered by his sisters Angela and Enza (Gino). Tony will be sadly missed by his loving niece Rosemarie, nephews Fausto (Angelika), Paul (Julia), Tony (Tania), and Massimo (Milena). Uncle Tony will live on in the hearts of his many great nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his Jamaican family Karen Cross-Clarke and Khloé Clarke. Tony was a member of IBEW Local 105. His contributions will be remembered by many. Tony enjoyed traveling to Jamaica. He often played golf, enjoyed cooking and playing guitar. He will be deeply missed by many additional friends and family.Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. on Wednesday from 5-7p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at All Souls Church. The church has a maximum capacity of 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved