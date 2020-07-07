It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Arlotta announces his peaceful passing on July 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton at the age of 63. Loving father to Paul, Christopher, and Gabe, and dear Nonno to Benjamin and Arya. Predeceased by his parents Paolino and Rosina Arlotta. Tony will be forever remembered by his sisters Angela and Enza (Gino). Tony will be sadly missed by his loving niece Rosemarie, nephews Fausto (Angelika), Paul (Julia), Tony (Tania), and Massimo (Milena). Uncle Tony will live on in the hearts of his many great nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his Jamaican family Karen Cross-Clarke and Khloé Clarke. Tony was a member of IBEW Local 105. His contributions will be remembered by many. Tony enjoyed traveling to Jamaica. He often played golf, enjoyed cooking and playing guitar. He will be deeply missed by many additional friends and family.Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. on Wednesday from 5-7p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at All Souls Church. The church has a maximum capacity of 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington.