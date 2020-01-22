|
|
Peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 Antonio entered eternal rest in his 93rd year at Macassa Lodge. The last surviving son of seventeen born to Loreta Leuzzi and Luigi Mastandrea. Predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Serafina. Survived by his daughters Loretta (Rino Bellavia) and Angela (Peter Logan) and his precious granddaughter Anjelica (Paul Heys). Antonio immigrated to Canada in the 1950's, landing at Pier 21 in Halifax, then making his way to Ontario. He worked for five years before returning to Giovinazzo, Italy to meet and marry his wife, Serafina. Antonio was a hard-working man and held a variety of jobs before being hired by Penvidic Railroad Construction, where he worked as a foreman. He ended his career at R. Violin Railroad in Bolton. Antonio had a passion for his gardens. His flower beds and vegetable garden were meticulously tended to daily and were a source of pride to him. His gardens were planted with care and the end results were always a work of art. He spent the latter years of his life at Macassa Lodge where he continued to garden for the community gardens on-site. He was recognized by the City of Hamilton for his volunteer efforts and was featured in the paper for his contributions. Antonio leaves many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia. We would like to extend our gratitude to his Macassa Lodge family for their care and compassion in caring for dad. Visitation is being held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). Vigil Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be said at Regina Mundi Parish, 631 Mohawk Road West, Hamilton on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Antonio's memory to Macassa Lodge "Donations". Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020