Antonio Quindinho Obituary
On January 16, 2020 it is with great sadness that I announce that Antonio Quindinho passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant hospital in Burlington. Tony leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, four children, nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will truly be missed by his beloved wife of 70 years Idmea Quindinho and his family. His oldest daughter Aura Rodrigues and her four children (his grandchildren) Christina, Michelle, Alexandra and Manny. His second oldest daughter Edmea Quindinho and her spouse Brett. His youngest daughter Lizeta Quindinho and her two children (his grandchildren) Yanick and Sophia. Last but not least his last living son Nelson Quindinho and his wife Darlene and their 3 children (his grandchildren) Montana, Daulton Quindinho and Darnelle Goodwin and her spouse Ed. His five great grandchildren: Emilio, Kieliegh, Joshua, Noah and Mason. Tony Quindinho: The man, the husband, the father, the grandfather, the great grandfather and the barber. Which some would even say he had the most talented hands to have ever cut hair. He will be missed by so many people but never forgotten as he lives on in our hearts and memories. Fly free and Rest in peace.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
