With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Antonio Terenzio (Terry) surrounded by family on February 7, 2020, at the age of 88. Survived by his loving wife Rena, cherished father of Audrey (Paul), Denise (Stephen), and Claudia. Proud Nonno to Devon, Matthew, Zachary, Nathalie, Mackenzie, and Nikolett. Dear brother of Giuliano (deceased), (Luana), Armando (Sylvana), and nine brothers and sisters in Italy (three deceased). Especially loved by niece Kristina and family; loved by many nieces and nephews here, and in Italy. Terry spent many years camping, fishing, and had a passion for gardening.He was a proud member of the Alpini Association, and Vicentini Nel Mondo. We wish to thank the staff of Orchard View at Idlewyld Manor for their very constant care and concern. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 50 Brucedale Avenue East, Hamilton on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery Ancaster. At Terry's request cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society or Parkinson's Society would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020