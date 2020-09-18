1/
Antonio (Tony) ZANETTE
At St. Joseph's Hospital on September 14, 2020, at the age of 90 years, passed the man with the kindest heart and brightest smile. A committed father, devoted husband, and an inspiration to all; Antonio touched so many hearts with his compassion, gentle nature, and patience. Taking on life's challenges with resilience, strength and dignity. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years Oliva Zanette, son Fulvio Zanette (Ann), daughter Marisa Zanette Raw (Graham), two grandchildren Natalie and Daniel Raw, and his sisters Ines and Elsa. His passion for music, classical guitar and ballroom dance will live on in his family and friends for the rest of their lives. Antonio will be forever loved and remembered for having the biggest heart and warmest eyes. Private family service and cremation. In lieu of flowers, in Antonio Zanette's honour please donate to St Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation, PALLIATIVE CARE.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 18, 2020.
