Settle, Antony ("Tony") - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tony at Joseph Brant Hospital on October 7th in his 70th year after a short but difficult battle with cancer. Tony was a loving husband and best friend to his wife Joanne for over 47 years. He was an amazing father and father-in-law to Mark and Cheryl Settle, Julianna and Jeff Crowell, and Justin Settle. He was a loving and devoted Grandpa to the joys of his life, his grandkids Caleb Settle and Jackson and Hailey Crowell. Predeceased by his parents Alan and Eileen Settle and step-father Len Feasey, and in-laws Calogero and Giuseppina Falco. Left behind to mourn are sister-in-law Angela Sciullintano (late Joseph) and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lena and Tom Costantini, as well as many nieces and nephews. Tony was a big guy with a big heart. Family was most important to him. He spent many years devoted to his children, driving them to sporting events and watching them play, and later found joy in watching his grandkids stay active. He will be missed immensely and will live in our hearts forever. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) on Tuesday October 13th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 287 Plains Road East, Burlington on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am . Cremation to follow. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a limited number of people are allowed in the funeral home and church.