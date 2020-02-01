|
|
February 1, 2005 - February 1, 2020. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who left us 15 years ago today. Today recalls the memory Of a loved one gone to rest, And those who think of him today, Are those who loved him best. The flowers we lay upon his grave, May wither and decay, But the love for him who lies beneath Will never fade away. God bless you Dad, until we meet again. Your loving wife Anne, children John (Mary) and Audrey (Rob) and grandchildren Taylor, Lauren, Brianna and Matthew.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020