Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antun STIPANCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antun (Tony) STIPANCIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
February 1, 2005 - February 1, 2020. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who left us 15 years ago today. Today recalls the memory Of a loved one gone to rest, And those who think of him today, Are those who loved him best. The flowers we lay upon his grave, May wither and decay, But the love for him who lies beneath Will never fade away. God bless you Dad, until we meet again. Your loving wife Anne, children John (Mary) and Audrey (Rob) and grandchildren Taylor, Lauren, Brianna and Matthew.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -